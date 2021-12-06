Samsung Value is renewed and becomes “Change with Galaxy”

On the occasion of the Christmas period, Samsung renews its second-hand collection initiative Samsung Value, which allows you to buy the latest flagships and get refunds by bank transfer after the shipment of “old” devices. Let’s see in more detail “Change with Galaxy“.

Discounts not bad with the evaluation of used “Change with Galaxy”

Samsung renews the Value initiative and launches “Change with Galaxy”: i models that you can buy are the smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (from December 6, 2021 to January 3, 2022), but also the wearable Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds Live (December 6-24, 2021).

The above products can be purchased from the official Samsung Shop or from the retailers indicated in the regulation, which include Unieuro, MediaWorld, Euronics, Amazon and many others (online and beyond). It will then be necessary to register the purchase by 14 (for wearables) or 24 January 2022 and request the evaluation of the used item.

An idea of ​​the evaluations can be had by indicating the model and its status on the page dedicated to the initiative: we also find interesting evaluations, such as Galaxy Z Fold 2 at 950 euros, Galaxy S20 Ultra at 700 euros or Galaxy S10 at 470 euros. In addition, we report that “Change with Galaxy” results compatible with the promotion offered by the Galaxy Chromebook Go 14 “.

For all the details on “Change with Galaxy” and to find out the evaluation of the used devices to be sent to Samsung, you can refer to the page below.

Samsung Galaxy Trade In

