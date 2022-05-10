Samsung | What does the name of the Android cell phone brand mean | Smartphones | Meaning | trick | Walkthrough | Viral | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Do you have a brand device Samsung ? The company of South Korean origin has a fairly extensive history. Initially it was dedicated to the international trade of products, but now it is one of the largest technology companies making gadgets and smartphones of all kinds.

Have you ever wondered what “ Samsung ”? If you have a terminal from this company, you will surely have noticed that not only the company name is written on the box, but also behind the mobiles. At MAG they really tell you what it is so that you get rid of all your doubts.

WHAT DOES THE COMPANY NAME “SAMSUNG” MEAN?

the Samsung company was created in 1938 by Lee Byung-chul as a company dedicated to the international trade of processed foods, the textile industry and the insurance sector. It was in the 1960s when Samsung decided to bet on the technology industry.

These are the Samsung logos in their creation today. (Photo: Samsung)

Based in Seoul, South Korea, the brand name “Samsung” comes from two words: “Sam” which means “three” and “Sung” which means “stars”.

That way the cell phone company is called “Three stars”.

Samsung currently maintains its icon of blue letters with a white background to differentiate itself from its competition, although initially the stars were incorporated into the logo.

