Samsung will celebrate a new Galaxy Unpacked in mid-March to present the new Galaxy A

According to this leak, at this event Samsung will launch the Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73.

After launching its new franchise terminals for 2022, the Galaxy S22, the Korean giant is now focusing on the renewal of its successful mid-rangeand in this sense, we have just learned that Samsung will celebrate a new Galaxy Unpacked in the middle of this month of March to present the new members of the Galaxy A family in society.

This is everything we know about the second Galaxy Unpacked of the year

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, a recent report published by the Korean medium The Korea Herald reveals that Samsung will hold an event in mid-March to present the new terminals of the Galaxy A range.

According to this leak, in the second Galaxy Unpacked of the year, the Korean firm will present 4 new smartphones from the Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73.

Of these four smartphone models, according to this report, the most expensive of them will be the Galaxy A73a device that will be equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and with a main camera of 108 megapixels.

In addition, it is rumored that this Galaxy Unpacked will be held this month in response to the Apple event on March 8 in which the American giant will announce the third generation of the iPhone SE with 5G connectivity.

Since 2019, Samsung has been annually presenting new terminals within its Galaxy A seriessince in recent years the smartphones of this saga have been the most successful commercially, since, for example, the Galaxy A12 was the best-selling smartphone in the world with more than 51.87 million units sold.

