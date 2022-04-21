Samsung will imitate electric car technology to improve the autonomy of its mobiles

Share

The stackable cells inherited from electric cars will allow Samsung to improve the capacity of its mobile batteries by 10%, although for now it seems that we will have to continue waiting at least one or two more years.

when we all believed that lithium battery technology was exhausted As for improvements, Samsung is coming and anticipates in leaks what will be the next big step in autonomy for your smartphoneswhich will soon inherit innovations from electric vehicles, promising very notable improvements.

The colleagues from Android Police told us about it a few days ago, affirming that the Asian giant’s electronic component subsidiary -Samsung SDI- is already preparing a new mobile battery technology based on stackable cellsand that according to TheElec sources in South Korea could even reach improve capacity up to 10% nothing less in these new generation batteries.

This step is undoubtedly very important, especially because developments in this regard had stalled a little from the step of the 3,000 or 4,000 mAh batteries with a charge of up to 20 watts, until the last ones that we are seeing from 4,500 or 5,000 mAh capable of charging at powers of 45 or 65 watts stable and reliable.

Obviously we know that there are much faster charging powers as the hyper charge from Xiaomi that effectively use two independent modules, but in this case they are not very stable and even could be detrimental to durability of the batteries themselves.

For this new technology, it seems that Samsung SDI will apply the knowledge acquired in electric mobilitybuilding a new energy module for mobile phones that inherits that stacked cell designachieving a single package with small cells placed in parallel and that would offer a greater capacity in the same size.

As you will see in the image, we would go from a single module to hundreds of sheets of interleaved cells that in the same size and volume they would get more capacity, that promised 10%which would mean greater autonomy without affecting the current design of mobile devices.

And in practice, how does all this translate for us if nothing changes? well yes will change the theoretical capacity announced by our mobileswhich could go from the current 5,000 mAh to about 5,500 mAh using this new technology instead of traditional single cell batteries.

According to account in Korea, this technology was already known and could be applied a while ago, but the problem is that the assembly lines of Samsung SDI are not prepared to build batteries of this type, requiring an investment estimated at about 100,000 million wonabout 75 million euros more or less that the South Korean giant has already provisioned to carry out the modifications in its manufacturing and assembly plants.

The problem is that these works It will take at least one or two years.so yes, this new technology promises a lot but the worst part is that we will not see it applied in real life for a while… You will have to be patient!

