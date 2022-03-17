Samsung will include (finally) in its Galaxy Watch 5 the health sensor that could not be missing

As for health parameters, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch are surely the most complete ‘wearables’, although they certainly lack this infrared thermometer that could come with the Galaxy Watch 5.

The South Korean giant Samsung already has both its new mobiles on the market flagship of 2022, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as the renewal of its recently presented mid-range, these Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 5G that now leave room for the rumors of the second Unpacked that we will live in summer.

In fact, it is not strange that Samsung is already preparing the Galaxy Watch 5 and to the new generation of its folding Galaxy Z, but it is really curious that the leaks around these products occur almost immediately after an important presentation.

Regarding what will be the fifth generation of Samsung smartwatchesthe second with the new version of Wear OS together with Google, the colleagues of 9to5Google anticipated that the South Korean giant will finally adopt the health sensor that nobody understood was missing in a wearableswhich is obviously the body thermometer to measure our temperature.

Samsung is already working with a Galaxy Watch 5 that will continue to grow as a health quantifier, now incorporating the basic sensor that was missing, the thermometer, allowing us to easily measure our body temperature.

The truth is that Samsung had started the development of this technology a long time ago, with those Simband bracelets, because the truth is that It does not seem easy to incorporate a skin thermometer into a smart watchwhich will always be conditioned by many factors that could interfere with the measurement.

Not in vain, when it comes to measuring our temperature, smartwatches are exposed to environmental factors and heat generated in the device under sunlight, as well as to the heat generated by our own body that grows a lot when exercising.

According to the sources, it seems that Samsung has managed to make its technology, based on a kind of infrared thermometerget quite precise measurements that can be approved by the technological and health authorities, so the Galaxy Watch 5 could be the first smart watch on the market able to quickly and easily measure our body temperature.

The South Korean giant would have achieved a kind of infrared thermometer capable of making accurate and reliable measurements of our body temperature, without being affected by external factors that have always complicated the implementation of a ‘wearable’ with a thermometer.

Surely this improvement will come late to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but if Samsung watches, already capable of measuring even blood pressure and even performing electrocardiogramsthey lacked a quantification parameter of our physical state, it was precisely this body temperature.

They also tell us that this infrared thermometer it would be testing even in a prototype of the Galaxy Budsso we will see when, how and where Samsung installs this new health quantifier once you get the relevant authorizations in the main markets.

And finally, regarding dates, from South Korea anticipate the month of August for the official presentation of these Galaxy Watch 5, in line with August 11 when the Galaxy Watch 4 were presented in 2021. The logical thing, in fact, is that if the global situation allows it, The Galaxy Z and Galaxy Watch of 2022 share an event and are launched on the market at the end of August or beginning of September.

