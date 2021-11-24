Samsung will produce 3nm chips in Texas at a $ 17 billion factory

As anticipated by the Wall Street Journal, the new plant will be located in the city of Taylor, about 30 miles from Austin, where Samsung already has an existing facility. It will be approximately 485 hectares in size and therefore larger than the neighboring Samsung plant in Austin.

The plant is part of Samsung’s $ 205 billion three-year plan to expand its capacity to make computer chips and other products and is expected to begin production in late 2024.

They will be high-end chips and will not solve the current shortage of chips, especially of the older generation, used on both smartphones and cars.

Samsung’s investment comes following the impulse given by the Biden administration to bring this tech manufacturing back to the United States and as the global shortage of semiconductors continues to cause big problems for everyone from console makers to automakers.

According to the CEO of Intel Pat Gelsinger it is a situation that is unlikely to subside until at least 2023. Precisely for this reason the Biden administration is attempting to strengthen chip production in the United States, thus limiting the disruption of the supply chain and in an attempt to reverse the decline in production in USA in recent decades. for this the US Senate recently approved subsidies for $ 52 billion for new chip manufacturing plants, on this one though Bloomberg points out that the CHIPS Act has yet to go to the House of Representatives.

The City of Taylor in particular has offered Samsung incentives to locate its facility there with tax breaks of over 90% in the first ten years, as reported by the WSJ.

Samsung will likely use the Taylor plant to produce highly evolved chips, with rumors, according to The Verge, indicating that this new plant could produce 3nm process chips. They will likely be used by Samsung but also sold to other companies.

What are other manufacturers doing?

TSMC also plans to invest over $ 100 billion in new chip factories over the next three years, while Intel plans to spend a similar amount over the next ten years in both the US and Europe.

The global chip industry’s response is to plan for increases in production capacity, but many of the new plants will not be up and running anytime soon. For example, the new $ 7 billion chip factory TSMC And Sony in Japan it will not start production until the end of 2024, the same goes for TSMC’s new $ 12 billion plant in Arizona.

It will be interesting to follow the evolution and timing of all these initiatives.