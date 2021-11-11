Tech

Samsung, will the mid-range abandon the headphone jack?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
New entry for the Galaxy A5x series: the newcomer is called Samsung Galaxy A53 and is the worthy heir to the A50, A51 and A52, all three smartphones of mid-range with which Samsung has managed to do an excellent job both on the price front – particularly low compared to the specifications – and on the functionality side. The leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer e Digit in they first released the renders of this device, as well as a 360-degree video showing the new Samsung in all its beauty.

Samsung Galaxy A53 leak

This A53 is very similar to its predecessor. The front, at least, is pretty much the same, with the camera hole positioned in the center. Change the back: The rear camera seems to blend better with the back cover, despite the space required by the four lenses.

Noteworthy is the lack of 3.5mm jack, which means you’ll need to purchase a USB Type-C adapter to continue using your favorite headphones. Unless you want to switch to wireless audio, of course.

Samsung Galaxy A53 leak

This Announcements it could soon extend to all of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones, although for now it’s just speculation.

Hemmerstoffer e Digit they claim that it thickness of the phone equals 8.14 mm (9.73, counting the bump of the camera). Recall that Galaxy A52 measured exactly 8.4 mm, so the difference between the old and the new model is 0.26 mm.

Samsung Galaxy A53 leak

Galaxy Club makes it known that the phone may only be available in the 5G version, unlike the A52 which had been marketed in two variants (4G and 5G, in fact). However, the camera performance: the main sensor will always be 64MP, but we expect optical image stabilization to be introduced as well.

Below is the video published on the channel of Digit.

