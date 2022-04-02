Samsung’s best smartwatch is 100 euros off

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 at a discount, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this offer you can take one of the latest Samsung smartwatches at a discount. The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is within your reach with more than 100 euros discount. Samsung’s smartwatch plummets, though only for a limited time. Also, if you are an Amazon Prime user you will enjoy fast and free shipping.

If you prefer, we can also find it on sale at samsung official storein this case with 90 euros discount. We are talking about the same model, the one that comes with a 44-millimeter crown. Samsung’s smart watch arrives with a premium design and all the features you may need.

Buy the Samsung watch at the best price

The Samsung device has a beautiful design and a round body that is reminiscent of any traditional watch. incorporates a 1.36-inch SuperAMOLED screen which looks really good and a processor Samsung Exynos W920.

This Samsung Galaxy Watch4 can be the best companion for your smartphone, a device with which to manage notifications, receive alerts and monitor your sports activity. You can pair it easily via bluetooth, no matter what mobile you have.

our protagonist will measure your sports activity with its sensors, it does not lack any essential. It has an accelerometer, gyroscope, heart rate sensor and even one called BioActive Sensor (PPG). He lacks nothing. It is also waterproofyou can submerge it without worries until 50 meters deep.

You have the opportunity to get a beautiful, premium smartwatch with all the features you could need. All this with a discount of 100 eurosIt is not an offer that is found every day. I wouldn’t think about it too much, units are limited.

