Samsung’s digital expert – Samsung Newsroom Singapore

A new digital Avatar joins as the Latin American expert advisor for consumers in digital channels, social networks and online store

Samsung has a new expert to help all consumers learn more about the company’s devices, features and services. SAM is Samsung’s new digital avatar that will be featured on the company’s digital channels, social media and online store, always showing consumers new and innovative possibilities to use all Samsung products to make their lives easier, allowing them to choose the best Samsung device that suits your day to day.

First introduced in 2021 as a facilitator of product training, SAM will now reinforce an aspirational lifestyle based on Samsung brand purpose that highlights the company’s openness to innovations and guides consumers in the exciting lifestyle. fully connected.

“These are the first steps of SAM, a vivid and friendly character who from now on will play an important role in Samsung’s awareness campaigns with younger consumers, mainly with generation Z. Our goal is to strengthen the consistency of our presence brand in the region“, Explain Claudia Contreras, CMO & Head of Marketing of the Mobile division at Samsung Electronics Mexico.

SAM’s debut will be in a new marketing strategy, available on digital channels throughout Latin America, including Mexico.

As the star of Samsung’s first regional marketing campaign in Latin America to Multi-Device Experience Focused on the SmartThings app, SAM will first introduce Galaxy S22 connectivity with the new The Freestyle. Additionally, SAM will continue to explore more Samsung connected products as the campaign progresses.

Multi-Device Experience of Samsung is a connected ecosystem that includes mobile phones, tablets, wearables, screens, washing machines and air conditioners, among others. These are Internet-connected devices that together provide solutions that make life easier for consumers everywhere and anywhere, all controlled through the SmartThings app.

SAM will demonstrate how simple and amazing it is to have the Multi-Device Experience of Samsung in your life. She will interact, give advice and help consumers select the best Samsung product. Stay connected on Samsung’s social media channels and meet SAM at @samsungmexico and www.samsung.com/mx.