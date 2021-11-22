Samsung’s fast charger is on bomb offer on Amazon – new low

The offers on Amazon are never lacking, but the one that we point out now could be useful to many users: the Samsung fast charger, the one from 25 watts, is proposed to lowest price never achieved, this time in white color.

If you have recently purchased one of the latest smartphones from Samsung – such as those of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which do not come with a charger in the sales package, and the cheaper Samsung Galaxy A52 (here is our review), Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 that bring a 15-watt dowry while supporting fast charging up to 25 watts – this is the opportunity not to be missed to combine it with a good official accessory.

The speech, of course, also applies to any other smartphone you own and that supports fast charging up to 25 W PD (PowerDelivery).

Before leaving you at the purchase link, it is important to point out that the charger on offer has a USB-C port and that the sales package does not include the cable, so you will have to use one you already have or buy it separately (for example this Samsung on offer at 8.99 euros which supports up to 60W).

Having said that, Samsung’s fast charger is available for purchase on Amazon – sold and shipped by Amazon – at minimum price of 11.99 euros, instead of 19.99 euros and you can find it at the link below:

Buy the Samsung 25W White Fast Charger for 11.99 euros at Amazon.it

Alternatively there is the variant with cable included for about 23.69 euros.

