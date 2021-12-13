Samsung’s laziness in a photo: that of Galaxy S22 (updated: S22 + and Ultra)
From the meanders of the Chinese social network Weibo leaks an alleged first live photo of Samsung Galaxy S22, a smartphone that, if the design is confirmed, it will be almost indistinguishable at glance from its predecessor.
Three cameras at the top left of the back cover, set in the side frame, and with the LED flash next to it. If you had the short memory, the image of a pair of Samsung S21 that we have placed above on the cover the article should freshen up your ideas.
The only big difference: the glossy finish. The back of the alleged S22 is in fact a beautiful reflective black, a choice that we sincerely prefer less than the opaque tone chosen for the S21, even if only to avoid the fingerprint. Looking closer you can see then that the cameras stick out beyond their own housing, whereas on S21 they were flat.
However, these are really minor changes, at least on the basis of the S22 series range. The top model will in fact, once again, be more S22 Ultra or S22 Notes (there is still uncertainty about the name), and the little attention paid to the “little” S22 is further proof of this. At least the price shouldn’t go up.
In any case, we reiterate that we are always talking about rumors for now, at least until Samsung announces the S22 series, which should happen at istarting February 2022.
Update 13/12/2021 at 19:00
Apparently S22 was not alone, because a few hours after the first photo we reported above two more have arrived that show the whole S22 line-up, that is Galaxy S22, S22 + and S22 Ultra / Note. It is thus evident that S22 and S22 + will once again be identical, and therefore all the same observations made above are valid, while S22 Ultra will be the one with renewed design (and with a matte finish), on which the company’s attention has logically focused more.