Samsung’s laziness in a photo: that of Galaxy S22 (updated: S22 + and Ultra)

From the meanders of the Chinese social network Weibo leaks an alleged first live photo of Samsung Galaxy S22, a smartphone that, if the design is confirmed, it will be almost indistinguishable at glance from its predecessor.

Three cameras at the top left of the back cover, set in the side frame, and with the LED flash next to it. If you had the short memory, the image of a pair of Samsung S21 that we have placed above on the cover the article should freshen up your ideas.

The only big difference: the glossy finish. The back of the alleged S22 is in fact a beautiful reflective black, a choice that we sincerely prefer less than the opaque tone chosen for the S21, even if only to avoid the fingerprint. Looking closer you can see then that the cameras stick out beyond their own housing, whereas on S21 they were flat.