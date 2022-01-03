Samsung’s new Neo QLED TV range has a 14-bit panel. No trace of OLEDs (for now)

Samsung has announced some of the news regarding the new range of Neo QLED TVs for 2022. Evolution of the first MiniLED LCD TVs launched in 2021, the new Neo QLEDs see a further improvement in dynamic backlighting and the introduction of a new Smart Hub as for the Tizen-based smart TV platform. The announcement, which like the one relating to the MicroLED range arrives on the eve of CES 2022, does not yet offer a detailed view of the new TV series for 2022, and speaks only of the Neo QLED models based on MiniLED LCD technology, with therefore no mention of a hypothetical OLED range ventilated by the many indiscretions of recent months.

MiniLEDs even more precise with 14-bit control

The most important news announced by Samsung for now concerns the MiniLED backlight. The 2022 models see the use of a new Neo Quantum processor with “advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit)“ which basically introduces a finer control of the light intensity of the LEDs to arrive at a modulation of the gray scale (LCD panel plus LED backlight) at 14 bits, from the 12 bits of last year’s models, for a total of 16384 levels .

With the new processor comes the “Shape Adaptive Light Technology“that analyzes”lines, shapes and surfaces to control the profile of the light emitted by the Quantum Mini LEDs, improving the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen“; basically a technology to minimize blooming on the edges of images. Another novelty is the Real Depth Enhancer processing which identifies the foreground subjects of the frames by applying a separate processing from the background to”create a feeling of depth“.

Finally, through the ambient light sensor, the new range of Samsung TVs will dynamically adjust the light intensity and color temperature of the images based on the time of day, gradually introducing warmer tones to less strain the eyes in the evening. The design, on the other hand, from the first images seems completely similar to that of the 2021 range.

More and more focus on content and gaming and smart video calibration arrives

With the new 2022 range of TVs, Samsung introduces a new Smart Hub for its Smart TV platform. The new interface will put the discovery and recommendation of new content in the first place and will feature a new side bar with three main thematic areas: Media, Game (Gaming Hub) and Ambient. The gaming hub will offer support for major streaming gaming platforms and in particular Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The new Smart Hub closely resembles LG’s WebOS home screen that debuted in 2021.

Among the new features are the “Watch Together” social viewing app, which will allow you to watch content in the company of other people via video chat, and a new app that will allow you to buy, exchange and manage works of art in NFT directly from Smart TV.

More interesting, we believe, what Samsung calls “Smart Calibration”, a feature that will allow you to optimize the video parameters with a basic procedure of 30 seconds and an advanced “Professional” mode that will take up to 10 minutes. At the moment we have no further information on its operation, but remember that last year Samsung had presented a calibration system via smartphone made by its start-up.