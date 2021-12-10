Samsung’s OLED TV range will use a mix of Samsung Display’s QD-OLED panels and LG Display’s WOLED panels

It now appears to be certain that Samsung’s 2022 TV range will also include one or more OLED series. According to rumors coming from South Korea, however, the technology will not be used for the top-of-the-range 8K models, with the renewal of the Neo QLED series with Mini LED LCD panels that debuted in 2021. The OLED range will instead go to the top of the 4K offer, however positioning itself above the new Mini LED Neo QLED series that Samsung will continue to have in the list also in 2022.

Not just QD-OLED, Samsung will also have to use LG Display’s panels for its new OLED range

The most interesting rumors, however, are those concerning the new models of OLED TVs. According to reports from The Elec, which cites sources inside Samsung, the Korean manufacturer will in fact use two different technologies simultaneously offering models based on the new QD-OLED panels (Quantum Dots OLED) produced by the “cousin” Samsung Display, parallel to other products based instead WOLED (White OLED) panels by LG Display, to be clear the technology used in all OLED TVs in trade today. The “mix” of technology would be due to the need to guarantee the product volumes necessary to meet its demand: Samsung is expected to sell 500,000 units of products with QD-OLED panel and 1,500,000 pieces based on WOLED instead. According to rumors, it will be necessary to wait until 2024 before Samsung is able to offer a range composed exclusively of panels in QD-OLED technology.

From white OLED to blue OLED

Both technologies are used to create screens with direct emission, with “self-illuminating” pixels and with the ability to create perfect black simply by switching off. The difference is in how the color is generated. In the WOLED panels an OLED emissive multi-layer is used which produces a white light on which RGB color filters are superimposed – plus a fourth white subpixel to improve luminous efficiency – to reproduce the various colors. In the new QD-OLED technology, the OLED emissive layer instead generates a blue light that hits a layer of color filters made using Quantum Dots for the red and green subpixels. Quantum Dots absorb photons at the blue wavelength, emitting in turn red and green light respectively, carrying out a wavelength conversion process.

The Quantum Dots are characterized by a very narrow emission spectrum which should allow to obtain a very wide gamut, but it is too early to say what the differences in terms of video performance may be between the two technologies. All to be verified are unknowns such as the luminous efficiency of the QD-OLED panels, but also the ability to absorb blue light on the red and green channels.