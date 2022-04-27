Samsung’s seamless plan to compete against Xiaomi

Share

Samsung wants to compete better against Xiaomi and other Chinese manufacturers, so in Suwon they are already drawing up a price reduction strategy that will involve manufacturing more “white label” mobiles in China.

Although Samsung announced at the beginning of 2022 the best economic results in its recent history thanks to the adoption of 5G and folding mobiles, the truth is that the Suwon giant faces increasingly fierce competition, especially in key markets such as China or Indiawhere Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo or OnePlus continue to relentlessly sell millions of units of their cheapest smartphones.

Perhaps for this reason, at Samsung they have been striving to improve their prices and their competitiveness for several quarters especially in the mid-cut and basic segments of the market, although reducing costs is not as easy as it seems in an economy of scale, so the South Koreans have finally had to opt for outsource much of the production to some partners in China.

Thus, Samsung factories in Vietnam, India, South Korea, Brazil and Indonesia have long since receive help from at least two Chinese manufacturerswhich are effectively responsible for laying a cable not only in assembly and manufacturing but also in the design and development of some ODM type devices (Original Design Manufacturing) which are then rebranded as Samsung.

Samsung wants to better compete against Xiaomi and other Chinese manufacturers, something that happens by improving its prices and lowering costs by expanding agreements with local Chinese manufacturers that will provide more than 90 million units of Galaxy smartphones in this year 2022.

Samsung makes more money than ever: 5G and folding phones are a success

The model would be similar to the one we already know from white brands in supermarkets, since Samsung is in charge, together with its partners, of designing and completing the development of the terminals, which are then assembled in these external factories of the company itself partner and they are marketed as Samsung to lower costs and improve competitiveness.

As SamMobile told us, this type of production MDG used only in the cheapest Samsung rangessuch as the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A03 Core or the Galaxy Galaxy A22 5G, among others, that are designed and assembled in the plants of wingtech Y hua qin in China.

In addition, as it has transpired, Samsung had the intention at the beginning of the year to order about 70 million units to its Chinese partners throughout this 2022, although apparently, finally, these plans would have fallen very short, forcing the Suwon firm to upload your orders by another 20 million units additional, especially from the Galaxy A03 and Galaxy A04s.

Samsung’s partners in China only develop and assemble basic and economical cell phones, although being safe among the best-selling Galaxy terminals, the most important thing will be to ensure their quality standards.

This will allow Samsung to minimize production costs of these inexpensive devices, very important for compete primarily in emerging markets with Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, vivo and the other Chinese manufacturers, something that is basic for popularize a One UI experience that in our markets already has more tradition and thousands of fans.

We will see if Samsung succeeds or not, the task is complicated, although it is true that reducing prices, especially in the best-selling ranges, will undoubtedly help to improve their market shares. In any case, the main problem will lie around how to ensure the highest quality of these “white label” mobileswhich will not be assembled directly in Samsung plants with their production standards… It will be time to try them and tell you first-hand!

Where does Samsung make its smartphones? These are the countries that share the cake

Related topics: Samsung

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!