Samsung’s smart monitor plummets below 400 euros

This smart monitor from the Korean firm drops its price by 129 euros.

If you are looking for a smart TV, this monitor can meet your needs without any problem. It is a smart monitor with everything that a smart TV includes, but no direct antenna connection. You can enjoy all the content on demand from platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+, among others, for a price of €399.99 (RRP €529.29).

It is one of the best options if you do not usually watch TV, and every time you turn on the television you access a video platform such as YouTube, Twitch or others available. This smart monitor has it all and its 43 inches are a joy for any space. You can install it as a monitor or as a main television.

Buy Samsung’s largest smart monitor for 399 euros

It is a great monitor option for teleworking, because you have in this piece size all basic apps open and visible. Its resolution goes up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels (4K)built-in speakers of great quality and power and a fully functional remote control for the apps you can install. The remote has a microphone with which we will use the bixby virtual assistant to request any content we want to see.

Have Wi-Fi connectivity to be able to download all the apps you need from the samsung app store. It runs under Samsung’s own Tizen system, so you won’t have slowdowns, it’s as if you were using a smart TV from the Korean manufacturer. You can use it as a smart TV without any problem, with live broadcast apps for open channels, IPTV or on-demand content platforms and live broadcasts.

This is the 2021 model, it has a USB-C connection to connect it to a laptop with that connection or to a PC tower. We can have the contents of an external device and the internal device divided smart of the monitor. In the back we have 2 HDMI connection, 3 USB and 1 USB-C. It’s compatible with Air Play 2so we can connect our iPhone or iPad to the monitor without cables.

The monitor has a weight of just over 10kg, has the 4 very thin frames and base. However, you can hang it on the wall or on a support/arm thanks to its screws for VESA mount 200 x 200mm. It is a joy to be able to be working and have current news or a podcast in a small window next to it to liven up your working day.

