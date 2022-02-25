Samsung’s vertical TV with a €300 discount

In mid-2020, Samsung introduced The Sero, the company’s first vertical television. A device that once went on sale for almost 1,500 euros, and that we can now get from the official Samsung store practically for half of its starting price.

A television whose greatest virtue is to be able to play content vertically, as if it were a giant smartphone. But be careful, because The Sero also works horizontally, and in fact, it has a base that rotates the screen automatically according to our needs.

Currently, if we access the Samsung Spain website we see that the television is priced at 1,099.00 euros. But now, if we add the TV to the cart, the store will apply an automatic discount of 300 euros, allowing us to take the device home for a final price of 799.00 euros.

This offer will be active in the official Samsung store until next February 28 at 11:59 p.m..

Features of The Sero, Samsung’s first portrait and landscape TV

Undoubtedly the most striking factor of this very special TV is its ability to rotate on its own axis and display two different layouts, so it works both as a vertical TV and as a traditional horizontal TV.

The entire movement mechanism is carried out thanks to the base that holds the television, which also incorporates premium 60W speakers. The TV also includes a control from where we can change the orientation by pressing a button.

As far as the screen as such is concerned, The Sero mounts a panel 43-inch QLED with 4K resolution. It also has connectivity Air Play 2 and Samsung’s voice assistant, Bixby.

Another important complement is the SmartThings mobile app, which helps us to control tv remotely. Thus, once the phone and the TV are synchronized, we can duplicate the mobile screen on the TV, and do the most curious things, such as turning the mobile and the TV screen also being rotated to accommodate accordingly.

By default, the TV is shown in a vertical position with the “portrait mode” by default (that is, wearing an elegant wallpaper), automatically placing itself horizontally when we activate the remote to watch TV.

The truth is that I have always associated this type of screen with YouTubers and content creators, since it has to look really good in a gaming room, with its LEDs and stuff. It can also function as a monitor for businesses like cafes and design studios, as this is a pretty spectacular TV.

On a practical level, I don’t know to what extent the fact of being able to use a television as if it were a giant mobile can be exploited, but if we are used to sending a lot of content to the TV from the phone, we may take good advantage of it. In any case, as a design object, the truth is that it has a remarkable value.

