Samu has signed a contract with WWE

The Daily Item reported that former WWE Tag Team Champion, Samu Anoa’i, has signed a Legend contract with WWE. The report describes the deal as a “Nostalgia Contract” which will involve permission for Vince McMahon’s company to use his image and ask him to appear on special occasions.

Samu Anoa’i posted a photo of him on Facebook on February 8 that showed the WWE logo, and in the caption of the image there was an eloquent “Thank you, Vince McMahon and WWE”, indirectly confirming the news for a few days. .

Today the news also emerged formally, and Samu himself commented on everything not hiding his extreme gratitude:

“I am truly honored to return to the company my family has been in since I was born“Said Samu. “I am also happy for the fans of Sunbury wrestling and the surrounding areas who have always welcomed me, my family, my brother Afa and my son Lance with open arms. I have made many friends who are now family to me and this is priceless. I want to thank Mr. McMahon, the rest of the McMahon family and all WWE officials for all they have done for me and my family. “.

Former couple champion, member of a “historic” family

Samu was a WWE wrestler both between 1983 and 1984, and between 1992 and 1996. In this second period, in particular, he also won couple titles (much more prestigious at the time) as a member of the Headshrinkers , along with Fatu, his cousin. Fatu himself will then remain further in WWE in the following years, taking the name of Rikishi.

Samu is therefore part of the legendary Anoa’i family, being the son of Afa, or one of the members of the Wild Samopans, capable of holding the couple belts 21 times. He is also the cousin of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the late Yokozuna, Rosey and Jamal (also missing), also known in his single career as Umaga. It is useless to add that the current Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also part of the family, although more distantly, being in turn a cousin of The Rock, together with the Usos.