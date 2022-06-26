Samuel Benchetrit: who is Saul, the daughter he had with Anna Mouglalis?

In 2008, Samuel Benchetrit cast Édouard Baer, ​​Jean Rochefort, Alain Bashung and Anna Mouglalis in the hard-hitting dramatic comedyI always dreamed of being a gangster. In real life, the director, who celebrates his 49th birthday this Sunday, June 26, 2022, falls under the spell of his actress. Fruit of his love, the couple, since separated, welcomed in March 2007 a girl named Saul. At only 15 years old, the young woman has already made a name for herself on the big screen by playing in the film by Lisa Azuelos, I love America, alongside Sophie Marceau. More recently, she shone in the France Television series tender flesh which was rewarded at the Série Mania festival last March. “It was very cool, we won the prize for the best series in French competition!!!”, rejoiced the young Saul on her Instagram account.

Little piece of a woman, Saül Benchetrit was educated in a way to sto emancipate from the diktats at a very young age of the society. “To the nursery, why do you compliment a girl on his hairstyle or his coat, and not a boy?”, questioned Anna Mouglalis in the columns of Grace. And the star of dark baron to continue on her reflection articulated around the place of women in society: “I took mine to see Beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson. It’s very pretty, but it’s a film that teaches them to love narcissistic perverts! […] And because Belle loves him, the Beast turns into Prince Charming? There, I said to my daughter: ‘No. Just because you love a man doesn’t mean you’ll change him.‘”

A close-knit sibling

In addition to his parents who passed on to him the love of the seventh artSaul Benchetrit was certainly delighted to see the arrival in his family of another rising star from the estate: Lily-Rose Depp. Indeed, since August 2017, Samuel Benchetrit lives an idyll with the sublime Vanessa Paradis. Previously, he had married Marie Trintignant, with whom he had a son, Jules, born in April 1998. A half brother who showed himself close to his little sister by revealing to Gala having stolen one of his favorite accessories, “a Batman cap”, and to add about its similar: “I love it, that’s a hell of a woman.”

