Samuel Dobson, developer of Bitcoin Core, leaves the project

Thursday evening, via a series of tweets, the developer Samuel Dobson announced his resignation as a Bitcoin Core maintainer after three years of activity, as “I can no longer dedicate the necessary time, approaching the end of my doctorate”.

“I’m officially stepping down as a Bitcoin Core maintainer. Serving as a wallet maintainer for the past three years has been an absolute privilege, and I want to thank my incredibly generous sponsor John Pfeffer (@jlppfeffer) for his unconditional support. “

As the maintainer of the Bitcoin Core wallet, Dobson had direct access to the cryptocurrency code on GitHub, with permission to approve changes and make improvements to the Bitcoin software. He was also responsible for ensuring the security of the protocol.

When asked if there is a chance he will someday go back to developing BTC Core, Dobson replied that his PhD is his main focus at the moment. Although he has not yet decided what he will do next, he is not interested in the development of other cryptocurrencies.

Dobson said he was particularly grateful for the support of his “incredibly generous sponsor“John Pfeffer, without whom he would not have been able to prioritize part-time work on Bitcoin.

Finally, he made an appeal to the Twitter community, inviting users to support the developers of these open-source projects:

“Bitcoin Core development has obviously grown immensely since its conception with Satoshi. As an open-source project, it will always be in an interesting and more difficult position from a funding standpoint, but things like Brink, Chaincode, Spiral and direct sponsorship. developers via GitHub have helped a lot. “

Bitcoin has already lost two maintainers since October. According to an updated list on the Bitcoin Forum, with Dobson’s departure, the number of developers with direct access to the Bitcoin code has dropped to five.