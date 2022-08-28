Samuel Eto’o: “Cameroon could play young people like Lionel Messi in Dynamo de Douala or in Canon de Yaoundé”

Samuel Eto’o explains why he wants to be accompanied to the World Cup in Qatar by the presidents of local clubs.

In an interview, Samuel Eto’o gives the reasons why he invited the presidents of local clubs to the World Cup in Qatar in just over three months. “The presidents of the clubs accompany me to go and offer their teams to Qatari billionaires, just like PSG in France,” he explained, arguing that “the money from the World Cup goes to football players and infrastructure”.

A decision he also supports by stating that “those who negotiate well will no longer have enough problems within their clubs. The players will be well paid, the professionalism will take off in the truest sense of the word”. Because for Samuel Eto’o, “Cameroon could play young people like Lionel Messi in Dynamo of Douala or in Canon of Yaoundé. The transfer of a great player is 75% a question of money and not the level of the team”.

A position he supports by saying he is guided by God “in the management of this Fécafoot which has caused a lot of ink and saliva to flow”.

The president of Fécafoot intends to achieve his objectives, because he has not “come to sleep”, but he has “come to give football a chance” in his country.