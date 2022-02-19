Samuel Eto’o is officially declared the father of a 22-year-old from Madrid

The young woman’s mother, a black woman named Adileusa, and Samel Eto’o, met, according to the lawsuit, in a Madrid nightclub in 1997

The court of first instance number 83 of Madrid has declared the former Cameroonian soccer player Samuel Eto’o the official father of a young woman who is now 22 years oldErika Do Rosario Nieves, after the Cameroonian declared himself in absentia and did not attend to the evidence presented against him.

This was indicated to Efe by the Sevillian lawyer Fernando Osuna, who has been in charge of legal representation and presented in 2018 the demand of the young woman, the result of a relationship with her mother 23 years ago.

Erika Do Rosario Nieves EFE

The young woman’s mother, a black woman named Adileusa, and the soccer player, met, according to the lawsuit, in a Madrid nightclub in 1997when the player was a member of the Leganesafter introducing them to a mutual friend who worked in a nightclub.

Fruit of the relationship, indicates the same demand, in February 1998 the woman discovered that she was pregnant, which she told him, and then “told her that she would act responsibly with respect to the common childalthough I preferred that she not have the child”.

It further adds that “During the pregnancy she tried to communicate with the future father, but he did not answer her phone calls or emails”to indicate that she notified him through a telephone message that she was going to give birth, without receiving a response from him.

The girl was born in 1999 at the Fundación Alarcón hospital in Madrid.when the footballer was a member of the Spanishwithout the player recognizing it at any time.

To move the process forward, The young woman provided biological evidence that supported her testimony, which led the judge to admit the lawsuit, although Eto’o never complied with the court’s requirements..

The sentence sentences the former soccer player to the payment of a monthly pension to the young woman of 1,400 eurosretroactively from when the claim was filed.