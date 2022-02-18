Samuel Eto’o is officially declared the father of a 22-year-old from Madrid

A court declared former Cameroonian soccer player Samuel Eto’o the official father of a young woman who is now 22 years old. (Photo: Getty Images)

The court of first instance number 83 of Madrid has declared the former Cameroonian soccer player Samuel Eto’o official father of a young girl who is now 22 years old, Erika Do Rosario Nieves, after the Cameroonian declared himself in absentia and did not attend to the evidence presented against him.

This was indicated to Efe by the Sevillian lawyer Fernando Osuna, who has been in charge of legal representation and presented the young woman’s lawsuit in 2018, fruit of a relationship with his mother 23 years ago.

The young woman’s mother, a black woman named Adileusa, and the soccer player met, according to the lawsuit, in a Madrid nightclub in 1997, when the player was a member of CD Leganésafter introducing them to a mutual friend who worked in a nightclub.

Fruit of the relationship, indicates the same demand, in February 1998 the woman discovered that she was pregnantwhich he communicated to her, and then “told her that he would act responsibly towards the common child, although he preferred that she not have the child”.

It also adds that “during the pregnancy she tried to communicate with the future father, but this did not answer his phone calls or emails“, to indicate that she notified him through a telephone message that she was going to give birth, without receiving a response from her.

The girl was born in 1999 at the Alarcón Foundation hospital in Madrid, when the footballer was a member of RCD Espanyol, without the player recognizing it at any time.

To move the process forward, the young woman provided biological evidence that endorsed his testimony, which has made the judge admit the claim, although Eto’o never met the requirements of the court.

The sentence condemns the former soccer player to pay a monthly pension to the young of 1,400 euros, retroactively since the claim was filed.

