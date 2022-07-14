Samuel L. Jackson, at the top

Mexico City

Samuel L Jackson has a lot to brag about. He is not only one of the most respected actors in cinema and the recent winner of an honorary Academy Award, but he has also been named the most bankable actor in the world of American cinema.

This according to the TicketSource portal, which recently published the “Hollywood’s Most Profitable Actors and Actresses” list.

According to the American website, the 63 films where the actor has a leading role have collected, together, more than those of any other personality in the industry.

YOUR BREAKTHROUGH

“The race of Samuel L Jackson he really broke out at age 46 with 1994’s Violent Times and has since become Hollywood’s highest-grossing star, grossing $5.7 billion (US and Canada). Jackson has played key roles in many Avengers and Tarantino movies.”

Jackson’s dominance in film and TV has no apparent end, since, according to IMDb, the 73-year-old American is enlisting a whole range of productions, including the Marvel projects Secret Invasion and The Marvels, in which he once again will play the character of Nick Fury. He is also part of the films The Kill Room and The Piano Lesson, which are in post production and will be released soon.

THOSE WHO FOLLOW HIM

The following positions on the TicketSource list are occupied by Robert Downey Jr, who, with some 43 leading roles, has reached 5.5 billion in grosses; and Scarlett Johansson, with 32 star roles and $5.3 billion in combined revenue for her films.

Others appearing in the top 50 list include Eddie Murphy (13th), Tom Holland (15th), Emma Watson (22nd), Nicolas Cage (29th), Sandra Bullock (37th) and Denzel Washington (47th). .

and although Samuel L Jackson tops the list of profitable actors, he is not the performer with the highest average gross per film. That distinction belongs to Leonardo DiCaprio, whose films, according to the list, have taken an average of 97.5 million dollars at the box office.

AT THE TOP

The Oscar winner for Revenant: The Revenant thus surpasses other celebrities such as Angela Bassett, who ranks second with 14 leading roles and an average income of 97.2 million per film; and Jim Carrey (30 feature films and an average of 96.5 million dollars).

The rest of the Top 10 is made up of Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Samuel L JacksonKevin James and Karl Urban.

TicketSource’s rankings are based on data provided by The Numbers, a web portal that tracks movie box office receipts in the United States and around the world.

Top 5

Samuel L. Jackson – $5.7 million

Robert Downey Jr. – $5.4 million

Scarlett Johansson – $5.3 million

Tom Hanks – $5.1 million

Bradley Cooper – $4.3 million