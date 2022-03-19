Samuel L. Jackson confirmed how many appearances Nick Fury has left in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

One of the key figures of Marvel Cinematic Universe has been Nick Fury. The character played by Samuel L Jackson He has been present at all phases of the studio, becoming the point man in bringing the Avengers together for their first movie together in 2012.

After his appearance in Avengers: EndgameNick Fury prepares to return in Secret Invasion, the new Disney Plus original series that is currently filming. Although the show does not yet have a premiere date, its debut is expected to be later this year or early 2023.

Samuel L. Jackson will be back for Secret Invasion

In addition, he is also planning an appearance in the marvelsthe solo continuation of Captain Marvelwhich will feature performances by Brie Larson as Carol Danvers Teyona Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, directed by Nia DaCosta.

Although it is true that his participation has been diluted in the last years of the franchise, Jackson has confirmed that he will be back for a third project in Phase 4 of the MCU.

In his recent appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused driven by Josh Horowitz, the 73 year old actor He spoke about his upcoming appearances in the studio’s projects, making it clear that his contract includes multiple appearances in Marvel productions.

“Well, you know, it’s kind of weird when someone tells you they’re going to give you a nine-movie deal. You know, you say “How long am I going to stay alive to make nine movies?” Because it used to take a while to make a movie. It still works, but people do two or three at a time. In the Marvel Universe… it’s crazy,” Jackson explained.

Jackson on the set of Secret Invasion in Scotland

He also confirmed that in addition to Secret Invasion and the marvels, will also make an appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third solo installment of the great little Marvel hero. He even revealed that he had to shoot all three projects simultaneously while in London.

As expected, he did not specify the scope of his role in any of the three productions, although it is known that the one of Secret Invasion It will be the most significant, since Fury will join the Skrull, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to try to stop a sect of his own species that has infiltrated Earth, supplanting the identity of humans.

