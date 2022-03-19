Samuel L. Jackson hints at more Nick Fury in the MCU

While filming Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson has dropped that he could appear in more Marvel Studios projects

Samuel L Jackson is no stranger to major film franchises, as he has played Nick Fury in many movies UCM, making from a brief cameo to a more relevant role in the plot. The actor will reprise his iconic role for the series. Disney+ Secret Invasionin which they also participate Emilia Clarke, Olivia Coleman And it seems, Martin Freeman and Don Cheadle.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz podcast, Jackson discussed his history with Marvelas well as the way in which the studio’s movies and series are filmed.

“Well, you know, it’s kind of weird when someone tells you they’re going to give you a nine-picture deal. You know, you’re like, “How long am I going to be alive to make nine movies? In the old days it took a long time to make a movie. It’s still like that, but people do about two or three at the same time. In the Marvel universe, it’s crazy. When I was in London recently, I was Ant Man and Captain Marvel 2 and we were getting ready to do Secret Invasion. So there were like three Marvel movies in one place. So I was running from one place to another.

Unfortunately, Jackson did not go into detail about his involvement in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For context, the upcoming third Ant-Man movie will see the titular characters delve into the Quantum Realmwhich is linked to the existence of multiple realities, as seen in Avengers: Endgame. For his part, the Kang the Conqueror who interprets Jonathan Majors He will be the main villain of the story.

It’s funny how Fury fits into all of this, but it’s possible that like his role in the Phase 1 of the UCM, his appearance is only to establish a connection between the next projects of Marvel Studios. In any case, Jackson’s confirmation certainly makes the Phase 4 of the MCU more interesting.