Samuel L. Jackson is established as the most profitable actor in the Hollywood industry

According to a recent study by TicketSource, it was determined that Samuel L. Jackson is the most profitable actor in the Hollywood industry in the last 25 years.

The study added up the total movie revenue generated at the US box office for each major actor within the Movie Mecca over the past 25 years.

So Samuel L. Jackson ranks first with a total of 5.7 billion dollars and 63 films, thus earning him the title of “most profitable actor in Hollywood”.

While Robert Downey Jr. ranks second with 5.4 million and 43 movies, and is followed by actress Scarlett Johansson with 5.2 million and 32 movies to his credit.

TicketSource made Top 10 and this list includes stars like Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Tom Cruise, Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana.

Meanwhile, in terms of highest average earnings for his films, Leonardo DiCaprio leads this list with an average of $97.5 million at the box office for each of his films.

Angela Bassett follows in the second position with an approximate of 97.1 million, and the third step belongs to Jim Carrey with 96.4 million.

Samuel L. Jackson lashes out at the Oscars for not properly honoring Sidney Poitier

In June, Samuel L. Jackson criticized the Oscars for the “tribute” he paid to actor Sidney Poitier after his death, considering that he deserved “a complete section” within the ceremony.

This is what he had to say in the Los Angeles Times: “I’m still a little mad that the best actor we had in Hollywood died and they gave him, 10 fucking seconds! No. They should have dedicated a whole section to honoring Sidney Poitier.”

“The reason Will Packer is producing this show is because of this guy. The reason Will Smith won an Oscar was because of this guy. The reason Denzel Washington exists, the reason I exist, the reason Danny Glover exists, everyone’s reason is that guy, and he deserves more than 10 fucking seconds of your time, especially for what he meant, not just for us, but for Hollywood”, expressed the actor furiously.