Samuel L. Jackson Is Still Upset Nick Fury Wasn’t In Civil War

That Samuel L. Jackson gives life to Nick Fury is one of Marvel’s best decisions. The actor had already inspired one of the character’s biggest changes in the comics, so it was natural to think of him to play in the franchise. Not only that, they genuinely used it to bring a lot to the MCU and unify it. From his first appearance in the Iron Man post-credits scene-The Iron Man- 93%, Fury has shown himself to be an efficient, mysterious, and seemingly unreliable guide. That’s why his absence in Captain America: Civil War- 90% was one of the most debated topics among viewers and although several years have passed, Jackson still resents that it was not used for the greatest internal conflict between the heroes.

Nick Fury worked as the director of SHIELD and it is he who begins to recruit and plan the group that will later be known as the Avengers, which proved how effective it could be in The Avengers – 92% when they had to face an alien threat with Loki at the forefront. Fury’s private life and past, just like in the comics, is a mystery that he tries to keep alive so that his position and authority are not questioned. After all, he has no special abilities, but he does have a lot of ingenuity and an incredible ability to apply military and espionage tactics.

The character has been used in various ways within the MCU, including cameos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, as well as an upcoming appearance as the protagonist of the series Secret Invasion where the theme of the Skrulls will be addressed again and where he will share credits with Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. The Disney + series will finally put him as the protagonist and not as a support point for other heroes and will surely mark an important change for the character and his future in this universe.

The importance of Fury led many fans to question why he does not appear in moments of crisis, where a word from him could fix everything or, at least, calm the violent waves caused by the coexistence between the heroes. Captain America: Civil War, is the best and most important example of this. In this sequel, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) opposes the proposal that the Avengers should be run by the government, something that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) approves of in order to lessen and limit the possible collateral damage that the heroic actions of he provoke. This fragile dynamic is complicated when Bucky (Sebastian Stan) becomes a figure that ends up driving them even further apart.

When Captain America: Civil War premiered in 2016, many fans complained about the absence of Nick Fury and it seemed unlogical that he was not present to be part of the conversation, considering that he created the team in the first place and that he had already seen the consequences of a bad government that betrayed him in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89%. back then Samuel L Jackson He joined the complaints and even commented that his character was able to resolve the happy conflict with a few well-delivered scoldings. Now, six years after the premiere, the actor assures that he still resents that he was not taken into account for the story. The Hollywood Reporter gathered a group of actors to talk about the profession and Jackson took advantage of the space to talk about it:

I complained to them [los hermanos Russo]I still complain to them about ‘Civil War’ because it’s like, ‘How come kids fight and Nick Fury doesn’t show up?’ How? ‘What’s going on here? everyone go to your room.”

But they didn’t need me for that. They did need me, but they didn’t need me.

The lack of the character also represented a very vulnerable point for the team that was ultimately seriously affected by the events of Civil War. In fact, this also complicates things a lot when Thanos prepares to attack Earth to fulfill his objective and Stark is not sure about talking to Rogers. The resentment is still strong at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame – 95%, when they spend years apart after the defeat that made many of their friends and colleagues disappear. The thing is, Fury’s character is pretty hard to follow, especially after it was revealed that he wasn’t really on Earth, so Secret Invasion could resolve many of the doubts about his whereabouts in these years.

