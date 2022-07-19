Samuel L. Jackson is the most profitable actor in Hollywood

Digital Millennium

Samuel L Jackson famous for being the head of the Avengers, has become the most profitable actor in Hollywoodaccording to a new study.





Samuel L. Jackson. (instagram)

The investigation, conducted by TicketSource, accumulated the lifetime movie earnings at the US domestic box office of the biggest Hollywood actors from the past 25 years to determine the most profitable.

With a total of 5.7 billion dollars in 63 films in total, Jackson is considered the most profitable actor in Hollywood.. Robert Downey Jr. ranks second with $5.4 billion from 43 movies, followed by Scarlett Johansson with $5.2 billion from 32 movies.

Others in the top ten include Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper, Harrison Ford, Chris Evans, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth and Zoe Saldana. You can check the full list here.

In terms of the highest average earnings for his films, Leonardo DiCaprio tops the list with $97.5 million at the box office for each of his films. Angela Bassett ranks second with an average of $97.1 million, followed by Jim Carrey with $96.4 million.





Leonardo Dicaprio. (AP)

Last month J.Jackson criticized the Oscars for their handling of actor Sidney Poitier’s deathbelieving that it deserved “a whole section”.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the In Memoriam tribute at the ceremony, Jackson said: “I’m still kind of emotional that the best actor we had in Hollywood died and they gave him, what, 10 fucking seconds. No, it should have been the whole thing. a section of Sidney Poitier.

“The reason Will Packer is producing this show is because of this guy. The reason Will Smith won an Oscar is because of this guy. The reason for Denzel, the reason for me, the reason for Danny, the reason for Everybody is that guy, and he deserves more than 10 fucking seconds of your time, especially for what he meant, not just to us, but to Hollywood, period.”

At the ceremony in March, Jackson reunited with his Pulp Fiction co-stars Uma Thurman and John Travolta to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the film’s release.

