Samuel L. Jackson, on the performance of Emilia Clarke, in Secret Invasion: what the actor said

Samuel L. Jackson spoke about Emilia Clarke’s role in the upcoming Marvel series “Secret Invasion.”

The actor praised the unique way Emilia Clarke played in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series, “Secret Invasion.”

Although, at the moment, enough details about the upcoming MCU movies and series are known, “Secret Invasion” remains a mystery to the general public. All we know is that the action will revolve around Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (played by Ben Madelsohn). Together they try to end the Skrull terror in the highest spheres of the Marvel universe.

In addition to the two actors mentioned above, in “Secret Invasion” she will also play Emilia Clarke (known to the public for her momentous role in “Game of Thrones”), but also the famous Olivia Coleman, nominated for this year’s Oscars. year, in the “Best Leading Actress” category for La Hija Perdida.

Samuel L. Jackson impressed by Emilia Clarke’s performance in “Secret Invasion”

Jackson recently opened up about his experience with his co-stars on “Secret Invasion.” Although she did not reveal what role the actress will play in the upcoming series, she described Clarke’s performance as “incredible”. Obviously, Emilia Clarke has every reason to be happy, since it’s no small thing for a great actor to say that about you.

“Emilia is just amazing. She is, after all, the Mother of Dragons. She is so small. She is like a fairy, you just want to take her in your arms!” Samuel L. Jackson said of Emilia Clarke.

The actor also spoke about his collaboration with Olivia Coleman, praising her as well.

While, at least initially, fans were expecting the film to be released in 2022, it was later revealed that it will have to wait until 2023.