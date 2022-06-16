Samuel L. Jackson prefers to remain Nick Fury to win an Oscar

Secret Invasion It is one of the multiple series of Marvel Studios that are underway right now, and it is especially interesting. Beyond recruiting for the MCU actresses like Emilia Clarke Y Olivia Colemanit is the continuation of certain conflicts outlined in Captain Marvelrequiring the characters to return from Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn like the Skrull Talos and… yes, Samuel L Jackson like Nick Fury. In fact Secret Invasion aims to be a series where Jackson is the main protagonist, honoring a character who has been in the franchise for a decade.

The veteran actor is delighted to be spending so much time as the head of the Vengeful Initiative, though one wonders if seeing how his long career has led to such highly entertaining roles gives him any conflict. Answer: not at all. Jackson has just been interviewed by Los Angeles Timesand assured that he prefers to make Marvel movies that make thousands of dollars before chasing the Oscar. “As much as I might be sick of it or think ‘I should have won an Oscar for this and it didn’t happen,’ once I got over it many years ago it hasn’t been a problem for me.”

Jackson has been to the Oscars quite a bit, but usually as a presenter…and has only ever won an honorary award. “I always have fun going to the Oscars. I am always excited to receive a gift basket for being a presenter. Then I share them among my family.”, he jokes the actor of django unchainedThus, he is satisfied with the direction his career has taken. “I never wanted to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick for success is happiness. Am I satisfied with what I do?he reflects. “I’m not going to make movies that chase statuettes. You know, ‘if you make this movie you’ll win an Oscar.’”





“No thanks, I’d rather be Nick Fury. Or party like Mace Windu with a lightsaber in hand.”. This does not mean that Jackson believes that Hollywood owes him a couple of Oscars, of course. The actor thinks he should have won it when he was nominated for pulp fiction. In that ceremony he faced Gary Sinise by Forrest Gump, Paul Scofield by Quiz Show: The Dilemma, Chazz Palminteri by bullets over broadway Y Martin Landau by Ed Wood, who was victorious. Jackson also considers that he should have won it years earlier for wild fever of Spike Leealthough this time he was not even nominated.

Jackson has also become a Golden Globe nominee for Jackie Brown Y Time to killwithout ever getting it. Those times are behind us, and the actor is fine with giving up posh roles if that means movies. “that people like to watch to distract themselves”. “This is the kind of actor I chose to be and I’m fine with it. It is what I am. I’m the guy who says the lines that people wear on t-shirts. There are actors with a whole career that no one can remember a line from. People go to my movies to enjoy how crazy I can be or how many times I say ‘son of a bitch’. Whatever brings them to the seats.”

With the memory of that iconic “I Have Had It With These Motherfucking Snakes On This Motherfucking Plane!” who shouted in Snakes in the plane and it went viral, Jackson is happy with how things are going. Happy enough to keep playing Nick Fury for another ten years, it seems.

