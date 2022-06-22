Samuel L Jackson says the Academy only recognizes black actors who play the villain

Diversity in Hollywood continues to be an issue and in recent years there has been a lot of talk about the place of black actors as well as the stories they can tell to be considered for the big awards of the year, especially the Oscar. This makes many people upset when they see the diversity of actors in the different categories, but for them there may be an important problem behind the whole thing and that is that they have to take into account what roles they are nominated for in the first place. Samuel L. Jackson, who on several occasions has said that he does not care about the Oscar, knows perfectly well what role he could have brought him closer to the award due to the clear tendencies of the Academy.

As with the LGBTQ+ community, African-Americans were considered for very specific roles in film and this remained the case for decades. In the case of gays, lesbians or transsexuals, the characters were left almost as fillers or as a joke, but when a film sought to use them as a mechanism to provoke the tears of the public, then they gave the role to heterosexual actors who in the end were Oscar nominees for their intense work of transformation. The clearest examples are Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in Brokeback Mountain – 87% and Felicity Jones for Transamerica – 76%.

Although Hollywood did go through a stage of blackface from which they have not been able to completely get rid of, nowadays, when it comes to black stories, another resource is used for their exploitation. For example, there are several stories where the white man is the great savior, despite the fact that the plot has to do with black slavery. Similarly, on many occasions the roles that are most recognized are those that promote certain tendentious clichés such as drug addiction, poverty, crime and domestic service, something that has been reflected in films praised by critics such as Historias Cruzadas – 76% or Precious – 91%.

Of course, when some have played real life characters they have also been recognized, but it is because it surpasses that other Oscar trend in which, almost automatically, biographical films are appreciated and awarded. When we talk about fiction, some experts have seen these problems and wonder what roles black actors are being nominated for and what this means for the equality that is so much sought after.

Some actors take it more seriously than others, not because it doesn’t matter, but because they know they are inside a system that has been trying to change for years and in the end they recognize that a simple nomination helps a lot to give visibility to their work. Samuel L. Jackson, for example, is one of the most recognizable names in the business and although this year he received an honorary statuette, he has never gotten very far in the Oscar competition, something that has been heavily criticized by experts.

For him, his work and what he has done with his life have nothing to do with whether or not he got that top prize, but he also accepts that he hoped to go further with the character of Stephen in Django Unchained – 87%. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor explained:

“Everything I’ve done for Quentin has a moment that has given me a chance, from Jackie Brown to The 8 Most Hated to Django”

”Django was probably my best chance [para el Oscar] because he’s the most evil character I’ve ever played and they usually reward black people for playing shitty people.

The actor does not say this with annoyance, but almost as a mockery because the trend that the Academy follows is clear.

In recent years, more visibility has been given to African-American creators and this has caused all kinds of responses. Some believe that it is a genuine advance and others believe that it is rather hypocrisy at its best, with some others adding that it is a resource to not lose audience and not real recognition. The conflict is definitely real, something that was exemplified by Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders – 78%, a film that was widely recognized for dealing with the issue of racism, but was also widely criticized for doing it from the perspective of a white man.

