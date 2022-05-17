Entertainment

Samuel L. Jackson talks about Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion’: “There are things that even I didn’t know”

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

United States.- Samuel L. Jackson has interpreted Nick Fury for more than a decade, and after a dozen appearances on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor probably knows his stoic eyepatch-wearing agent better than anyone. But according to account ew, some of the things he has learned while working on the upcoming Secret Invasion series have surprised even him.

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pablo Lyle would be refusing to give his wife a divorce for this reason

7 mins ago

5 PHOTOS of Cara Delevingne that demonstrate the radical physical change of the listed British MODEL

8 mins ago

Pablo Lyle apparently will not divorce Ana Araujo, although she has a new courtship

18 mins ago

The Colombian Leonor Espinosa, named Best Female Chef in the World 2022

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button