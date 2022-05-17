Samuel L. Jackson talks about Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion’: “There are things that even I didn’t know”

United States.- Samuel L. Jackson has interpreted Nick Fury for more than a decade, and after a dozen appearances on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor probably knows his stoic eyepatch-wearing agent better than anyone. But according to account ew, some of the things he has learned while working on the upcoming Secret Invasion series have surprised even him.

The 73-year-old actor stopped by the podcast The Awardst from EW to talk about his starring role in the miniseries of AppleTV+ The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, but he also advanced another television project that he has underway, the series of Marvel Disney+ Secret Invasion. Jackson will reprise his role on the series as the old boss of S.H.I.E.L.D.Nick Fury who will join the Skrull Talos from Ben Mendelson and the Mary Hill from cobie smulders, as well as newcomerss Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman Y Emilia Clarke.

Most details about Secret Invasion remain secret aside from the fact that it is a crossover event series based on the comic of the same name. The series will feature the Skrulls, who have managed to use their shape-shifting powers to infiltrate Earth for years. But the series will also have Fury as the lead, and Jackson teases that the series will delve into Fury’s past and future.

There are things that even I didn’t really know about Nick Fury that I just discovered,” says Jackson. “The minds behind what happened during the Blip are fantastic. That’s part of what we’re discovering when we do this series now. It’s]giving me a chance to explore more than just the badassery of who Nick Fury is,” adds Jackson. “.

A premiere date for Secret Invasion hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s one of many Disney+ series Marvel has in the works. Then, Iman Vellani will debut in MCU como kamala khan in Ms. Marvel, followed by She-Hulk, Ironheart, Armor Wars and a spinoff of agatha harkness with Kathryn Hahn.