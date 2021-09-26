San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California

Released in the hall in the now distant 2015, San Andreas is the film by Brad Peyton that will be broadcast tonight on Italia 1 at 9.20pm. Written by Allan Loeb and Carlton Cuse, San Andreas it falls within the genre of disaster films that tend to bring stories to the big screen in which the very survival of mankind is threatened.

San Andreas, the plot

Ray Gaines (Dwaine Johnson, better known by the nickname of The Rock) is a helicopter pilot who works in the service of the fire brigade and who has distinguished himself for the high number of rescues carried out. His private life, however, is falling apart. While still caught up in the battle with his difficult past, the man is also trying to get over his divorce from his wife Emma (Carla Cousin). His personal problems, however, fade into the background when a first 7.1 magnitude earthquake shakes the earth and alerts seismologists who realize that the San Andrea fault it is shifting, bringing with it the threat of an even more terrible earthquake.

And that’s exactly what happens: a 9.0 magnitude earthquake causes Los Angeles buildings to collapse, effectively destroying the city. Ray manages to save his wife and, together, they decide to go to San Francisco to save their daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario) who in the meantime got stuck in the office where she was left by Emma’s partner (Ioan Gruffudd) who ran away as soon as the earthquake started. But the couple, as well as all California residents, have minutes to spare to try and save themselves. On the horizon, in fact, is looming the largest earthquake that the history of humanity has ever recorded and which will reach 9.6 degrees of magnitude, destroying everything and any creature it encounters in its path.

The Big One and the California threat

San Andreas is a film that has chosen to leverage one of the greatest fears of the American people: the one concerning the possibility that California, sooner or later, will be hit by what is defined The Big One. Translatable with the expression “the big one” , the Big One indicates an earthquake of enormous proportions that is expected to hit California due to the slip of the San Andrea fault and which would lead to very serious consequences for the people living in the area. As pointed out by the dell site‘Internet Movie Data Base, the San Andrea fault has already been responsible for some major earthquakes that devastated California. The first ever recorded was that of 1680 which took place in the Coachella Valley, in the southern part of the fault. The magnitude of this earthquake, with its epicenter between Palm Springs and Indio, was calculated around 7.7 on the Richter scale. Another earthquake occurred in 1857 in Fort Tejon, which struck the central and southern part of California, with its epicenter in Parkfield. Two people lost their lives in this earthquake. However, the strongest earthquake in the area was that of 1906, the one that hit the city of San Francisco. In this earthquake about three thousand people lost their lives, not only due to the tremor of the earth, but also from the fires that broke out as a result.

As explained by Focus Tech, the San Andrea fault is one of the most studied in the world because it has an area of ​​about 1,200 kilometers and is positioned right between the North American plate and the Pacific plate. In fact, as he writes The print, represents the largest seismic threat for California. According to the latest studies relating to the fault, there is a 67% chance that the so-called Big One will hit the city of Los Angeles by 2035. The consequences of such an earthquake would be enormous: it would lead to thousands of deaths and injuries, not counting the economic damage. which would cost billions of dollars. For a long time it was also thought that the arrival of the Big One would have had among other consequences that of literally detaching California from the rest of the American continent. An eventuality that, to date, appears decidedly unlikely, since the fault is of type passing. This means, according to the‘INGV, that these are two blocks of rock that slide side by side, thus creating a movement that could not “detach” a strip of land from the continent to which it belongs.