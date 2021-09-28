San Andreas film tonight on tv: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

San Andreas is the film tonight on TV on Sunday 26 September 2021 broadcast in prime time on Italia 1. Here is the cast, profile, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

San Andreas film tonight on tv: cast and profile

OUT ON: May 28, 2015

GENRE: Action, Drama, Thriller

YEAR: 2015

DIRECTOR: Brad Peyton

CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Carla Gugino, Colton Haynes, Archie Panjabi, Ioan Gruffudd, Paul Giamatti, Art Parkinson, Matt Gerald, Morgan Griffin, Todd Williams, Alec Utgoff, Ben McIvor, Alan D. Purwin

DURATION: 104 Minutes

San Andreas streaming

San Andreas streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

San Andreas movie tonight on tv: plot

Here is the plot of the movie airing today. The story is based on the real San Andreas Fault which has always threatened the safety of California. Suddenly, in fact, the protagonists must face the worst earthquake ever when a seismic swarm along an unknown fault in Nevada manages to activate the San Andreas fault with disastrous consequences: a gigantic earthquake that shakes Los Angeles in a destructive way until it reaches San Francisco. Ray (Dwayne Johnson) is a brave helicopter pilot who works on the fire rescue team in Los Angeles. When the terrible earthquake sets in, Ray sets out on a mission to rescue his ex-wife and daughter who are in the epicenter of the disaster.

San Andreas movie tonight on tv: curiosity

San Andreas is the name of the tectonic fault that runs through much of California. Seismologists have been predicting for years that California is due to a massive earthquake caused by this particular fault.

After a devastating earthquake in Nepal in April 2015, the film’s marketing campaign was adapted to include information on how to aid relief efforts and provide guidance on how to prepare for natural disasters.

Riddick’s San Francisco headquarters, where Blake, Ben and Ollie meet, is the Bank of America building at 555 California Street. It was the same building used in the movie Crystal Hell (1974).

Alexandra Daddario is only 14 years apart with Dwayne Johnson who plays her father and only 15 with Carla Gugino, who lends her face to her mother in the film.

In reality, a 9.6 degree earthquake on the Californian west coast would not cause a tsunami on the same coast.

San Andreas movie tonight on tv: trailer

