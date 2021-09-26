News

San Andreas, how much truth is there in the movie with The Rock? Talk to a seismologist

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

This evening The Rock back on tv with San Andreas, the 2015 disaster film directed by Brad Peyton in which a violent earthquake destabilizes the San Andreas fault causing extensive damage to the US state of California.

Of course, many of the things seen in this film they could not actually happen in reality as demonstrated by a Caltech seismologist, the prestigious California Institute of Technology. First, he explained that both the magnitude of the earthquake and the damage shown are exaggerated.

Earthquakes of magnitude 9 occur only in “subduction zones”, places where tectonic plates collide, pushing one plate under the other and deforming the sea floor thus creating tsunamis. Millions of years have passed since there has been an active subduction zone under Los Angeles or San Francisco. Today’s San Andreas fault can warn an earthquake that does not go beyond 8.3 in magnitude from which a great tsunami can hardly arise. Furthermore, earthquakes are not as predictable as they seem in San Andreas. No magnetic or electrical signal can anticipate the arrival of an earthquake nor the behavior of animals. The only thing that can herald the arrival of an earthquake is a seismic swarm, as partially told in the film.

Loading...
Advertisements

According to the seismologist the only really plausible thing is the representation of emotions and feelings seen in San Andreas. Disruption of communication between members of the same family can cause fear and uncertainty. This is a fact.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Daddario said she was ready for a sequel to San Andreas. What do you think of this disaster movie? Tell us your point of view in the comments.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

175
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
140
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
111
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
68
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
61
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
57
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
51
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
48
News

Rihanna calls Goldman Sachs for Savage x Fenty
46
News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love
45
News

Missouri, by Arthur Penn – Wild Trails
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top