San Andreas, Italy 1 / A catastrophic film with a naive spirit

San Andreas it is “a family disaster film in which exasperated destruction should help sentimentality”. Gabriele Niola rewards the film with the sufficiency on MyMovies with two and a half stars and underlines: “The sweet naive spirit that animates this type of fiercely popular productions and with tenderly simple dynamics, is tainted with taste for the exaggeration and excess that , as it is slammed in the face of the viewer, it seems to come out of an Asylum production. The exasperated dynamics of the rescue at the last second are used continuously for every situation and, after all, every destruction leaves the protagonists unharmed or at most scratched ”.

Morandini adds with two and a half stars: “The couple passes unscathed in the midst of everything and more, saves the girl and the family is reassembled. Disaster movie totally unlikely version with unlistenable dialogues and jokes, effects and effects galore, search for the spectacular push to the extreme “. San Andreas airs in prime time on Italia 1, click here for the video of the trailer. Click here to follow the film live streaming on MediasetPlay.

San Andreas, sequel announced

The film San Andreas was shot in Australia in 2015 and filming lasted for a year. In addition, it was announced that there will be a sequel to the work, in which the protagonist himself will take part and the director has been reconfirmed. The film managed to apply for the Teen choice awards with three different nominations and also at the MTV Choice Awards. The feature garnered the highest grossing of Warner Bros production, with figures making it 15th on the list of highest-grossing films at the box office.

In the cast of the film, in a small role, we also find Morgan Griffin, who plays Natalie, voiced by Letizia Ciampa. Her debut came when, still very young (she was in 1992), she starred in September 2007 by Peter Carstairs. Certainly the best work she has been in is Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken, obviously in addition to tonight’s 2015 film directed by Brad Peyton. Between 2006 and 2007 he starred in the TV series The Sleepover Club.

San Andreas, film directed by Brad Peyton

San Andrews will air today, Sunday 26 September 2021, in the early evening of Italy 1 at 21.20. It is a drama and adventure film directed by director Brad Peyton. The film stars one of the most famous actors of the moment Dwayne Johnson, also present in the cast Carla Gugino in the role of Emma Gaines, Alexandra Daddario who plays Blake Gaines and Paul Giamatti who plays the role of Dr. Lawrence Hayes.

The film is certainly a commercial product that guarantees good entertainment, but unfortunately it is too similar to the usual stereotypes that are the protagonists of these events.

San Andreas, the plot of the film

We read the plot from San Andreas. Ray is a fire brigade rescuer, divorced from his ex-wife and lives away from her and her daughter, who is traveling to Seattle with her wealthy stepfather, in the process of building a skyscraper. Two seismologists, near the Hoover Dam, decide to test an accessory of their own invention to detect earthquakes, but as soon as they install it, there is a magnetic spike followed by a 7.1 earthquake that destroys the area, killing many people. Ray is thus called to intervene for help. Scientists dramatically discover that the San Andreas fault has reopened and dramatic events are about to occur for which it is too late to evacuate the population.

In fact, an earthquake of 9.1 power instantly destroys Los Angeles. Ray’s ex-wife who dined on a skyscraper is in danger, thanks to the call to her husband who was nearby, manages to escape and escape by helicopter avoiding the fall of several skyscrapers in a daring way. Meanwhile Blake, the daughter, headed to Seattle, is hit by an earthquake while she is in the car with her stepfather, the road below them gives way and they find themselves stuck in the car. Instead of helping her, the man escapes and only the intervention of a previously known pair of brothers saves Blake from certain death. The three contact her father, managing to find a place to meet.

Meanwhile, the man crashes due to a helicopter breakdown and is forced to steal a pickup truck to reach his daughter. The San Andreas fault prevents him from continuing, only the intervention of a former pilot who gives him his plane will allow him to leave. The seismologists are able to warn the population by warning everyone that a catastrophic earthquake is about to destroy California, Ray notices the arrival of a powerful tsunami and so he leaves with a speedboat to his daughter together with his wife Emma. The girl gets stuck in a skyscraper and only the desperate intervention of her father manages to save her along with her two friends. The whole of California has become an island.

Video, the movie trailer

