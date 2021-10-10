News

San Andreas – Our interview with Alexandra Daddario and Carla Gugino!

san andreas 3D alexandra

A few days at the Big One! The most spectacular disaster movie of the year will be released in Italian cinemas and in most of the countries of the world on Thursday: San Andreas, 3D blockbuster produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros, directed by Brad Peyton, the director of Journey to the mysterious island.

The protagonist is the mythical Dwayne Johnson, accompanied in the film by two splendid actresses: Alexandra Daddario, known for the Percy Jackson saga and also appreciated in True Detective, with Carla Gugino, one of Zack Snyder’s favorite actresses, who wanted her in both Sucker Punch and Watchmen.

We met and interviewed the cast of San Andreas and the first video that we present is precisely the meeting with the couple Daddario-Gugino, who play mother and daughter in the film despite only 15 years of difference in real life.

What was it like to play in such an imposing blockbuster and with the green screen? How did they build the beautiful family bond that is perceived between the three main actors of San Andreas? Find out in our video!

The interview is by Martina Di Gianfelice.

SEE YOU TOMORROW FOR A NEW INTERVIEW AT THE CAST OF SAN ANDREAS!

San Andreas – The preview review

In San Andreas Dwayne Johnson is a special rescue pilot who will desperately search for his missing daughter in the “greatest earthquake of all time” or the “Big One”. Produced by New Line, the film is directed by Brad Peyton, better known as the director of Journey to the mysterious island.

The film will arrive in our cinemas on May 28, 2015, distributed by Warner Bros. HERE find the Italian Facebook page. For more information, you can consult the film sheet on the Warner Bros.

