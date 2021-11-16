San Andreas Producer Wants The Rock Sequel: “We Have Ideas”

During an interview granted to Screen Rant and on the occasion of the promotion of his new film, Red Notice for Netflix, the producer Hiram Garcia talked about the possibility of someday making a sequel to San Andreas, a disaster movie starring the star of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The manufacturer is very optimistic.

During the interview, the producer confirmed that there are ideas for continuing the San Andreas franchise: “We have ideas, we are working on something and how we can continue that story. Look, disaster movies are a lot of fun and ours was a great concept. Our friend Beau Flynn came up with this idea: ‘You know, you love disaster movies, and I can’t wait to shoot something that revolves around a giant earthquake in the San Andreas fault.’ So New Line and Warner always wanted a sequel to that story. So we’re working really hard to figure out how to put a new story in, but we really want to keep telling stories in that world.

“And I agree with you, there is something special about disaster films, I think Roland Emmerich is a master in these. There is no one who wants to destroy the world more than him, but we will try to add a few pieces and see what comes out of it“.

In San Andreas, The Rock was a helicopter pilot forced to save his family after a series of violent earthquakes ripped apart San Andreas’s daughter, causing a natural disaster of gigantic proportions. The film grossed nearly $ 500 million from a budget of approximately 110 million.

Alexandra Daddario is also interested in San Andreas 2 and has said she is more than favorable to a return to the cast. For further information, we leave you to the opinion of a seismologist on San Andreas.