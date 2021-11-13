San Andreas: The idea for a sequel exists | Cinema

Will we ever see a sequel to the 2015 disaster movie? A sequel was actually in the works in 2016, but we haven’t heard from it since.

In a recent interview with SiriusX, the same Dwayne Johnson (protagonist of the first film) revealed that there is indeed an idea for a possible sequel to the project:

There’s a great idea for San Andreas, an idea we had, I think it’s great. The biggest challenge honestly is what you’ve assumed too, which is planning.

The Brad Peyton-directed film grossed $ 470 million worldwide. This is the full synopsis:

The film arrived on May 29, 2015 in the USA, for the day before in Italy.