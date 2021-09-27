News

San Andreas: What is the San Andreas Fault and why it is considered a threat

This is what the San Andreas Fault is and why the geological fracture around which the San Andreas plot revolves is still considered a terrible threat.

San Andreas is a 2015 disaster film directed by Brad Peyton, starring Dwayne Johnson, whose plot centers on an earthquake caused by the Sant’Andrea fault, responsible for devastating Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The San Andreas Fault is a geological rift that stretches for about 1,200 km across California, between the North American plate and the Pacific plate and has been responsible for countless natural disasters that have struck these areas over the millennia.

A scene from San Andreas

In April 1906 San Francisco was hit by a terrible earthquake with a very high magnitude that generated very large damage: there were almost 3,000 deaths, 250,000 people, or about half of the entire population of the time, were left homeless and the economic damage was incalculable.

In 1989, however, a fracture almost 40 km long was created near Santa Cruz, capable of releasing a power of magnitude equal to 7.1. During the earthquake caused by the infamous geological fracture 63 people died even if the damage in the San Francisco Bay was less.

San Andreas: Dwayne Johnson in a close-up from the disaster movie

More recently, in 1994, the Nothridge seismic wave was triggered by a series of movements of a series of faults secondary to that of Sant’Andrea. Seventy-two people died in this recent earthquake and over $ 15 billion in damage was recorded.


