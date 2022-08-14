San Andrés: Citizens of Uzbekistan are detained in the island’s waters – Investigative Unit

The radars of the The National Navy detected, in the early hours of this Saturday, August 13, six boats that moved in areas and times not allowed by waters of Saint Andrew.

The alerts went on when authorities from the United States and their peers in Colombia confirmed that they were on board citizens of Uzbekistan (Asia), on an irregular migration route.

According to authorities, reaction patrols, made up of tactical units of the National Navy, Colombian Immigration Judicial Police and CTI, They intercepted the boats and established that they were illegally transporting a total of 58 irregular migrants.

According to the operation report, among them were four citizens of Uzbekistan, a Chilean, an Ecuadorian and 52 Venezuelanswho intended to reach Nicaragua, through a migrant smuggling corridor.

9 Colombians who mobilized illegal migrants were captured.

Migrants will be deported and Colombians prosecuted.

Nine Colombian citizens were captured in the operation. which are being prosecuted in concentrated hearings.



The boats were seized by the National Navy and the irregular migrants were initiated administrative sanctioning processes of deportation by the San Andrés Regional Office for Migration Colombia.

And although the detainees have also been given humanitarian assistance, the history of the citizens of Uzbekistan Y it is verified if their final destination was to reach the United States as well as their background.

Specialized units from the Caribbean Air Group, the San Andrés and Providencia Specific Command, and the Coast Guard also participated in the operation, with the support of the HSI ICE Group of the United States.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET

