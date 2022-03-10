San Diego County scales back its COVID-19 infection tracing program

For more than two years, county infection tracers scrambled to interview all residents who tested positive for coronavirus infection. But that changed on Friday, with only one in 10 residents receiving calls as the tracing program shifts to a more targeted mode that prioritizes those considered most at risk for severe illness related to COVID-19.

Bulletin Receive the latest news in Spanish Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Subscribe to our newsletter Please write your email Subscribe Occasionally, you may receive promotional content from the San Diego Union-Tribune en Español.

The idea, said Dr. Seema Shah, the county’s medical director of epidemiology and immunizations, is to limit the focus to people 65 and older or living in places like correctional facilities, nursing homes or homeless shelters. , where infections can spread very quickly.

“We want to divert more and more resources to that population, where they are most needed,” Shah said.

This is an approach that follows the recommendations made by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says that trying to test and trace close personal contacts of each new coronavirus infection made sense during the early part of the pandemic, when vaccines were not available and disease transmission could be reduced by quickly identifying those exposed and asking them to quarantined until it was clear they were not infected.

But those days are long gone. As the recent wave of omicrons attests, the coronavirus is capable of generating more than 16,000 new cases in a single day in San Diego County alone. So many infections at once made it impossible to reach all the new cases quickly enough to make a difference.

The idea of ​​focusing on high-risk infections has broad support in the public health community. On January 24, five different organizations, including the National Association of County and City Health Officials, the Association of Public Health Laboratories, and the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, released a joint statement calling on all public health agencies to abandon the universal investigation of coronavirus cases.

“We urge a refocus of our public health efforts and resources, emphasizing research in the highest-risk settings that serve vulnerable populations,” the statement said.

Omicron spreads too easily and is too widespread, experts say, for there to be any realistic hope of individually interviewing and counseling each and every person who becomes infected. This is especially true, according to the joint statement, as many undergo home tests whose results are never reported to public health departments. According to experts, the shorter incubation period of the latter variant, two to four days, and the large number of asymptomatic transmissions mean that “only a very small part of the total cases and close contacts are being reached.”

So many new cases arrived in January that only 10 percent of positive cases were investigated. In addition, overwhelmed labs often reported new positive test results to the health department well beyond the period when the newly infected are still capable of transmitting to others. In the case of omicron, that infectious period is said to continue for about five days after the onset of symptoms.

In addition to the surges that tend to overwhelm investigative capacity, it has also become clear in the last two years that many simply did not respond when asked to have voluntary conversations with infection tracers and case investigators. According to county records, about 41 percent of the 740,716 people who have tested positive as of Thursday were involved in the investigations. Investigations involve speaking directly with infected individuals. Additionally, the county contacted more than 200,000 close contacts of people who have tested positive.

Between 10 and 12 percent of new cases, according to Shah, are expected to meet the new high-risk criteria. Given that the health department receives notifications of between 500 and 900 new cases a day, it is likely that the number of people who need to be interviewed will be between 50 and 100 a day, at least in the short term. Demand would be further reduced if the number of new cases falls further.

And the workload reduction doesn’t stop there. Currently, in addition to trying to reach everyone who tests positive, respondents are asked who they have recently been in close contact with, and those people are interviewed and asked to self-quarantine. But that work, a county official confirmed by email Friday afternoon, will also be greatly reduced.

From now on, the tracing of infections will only be carried out in the case of people who live in shared environments.

Less work will mean fewer workers.

The county currently employs 894 case tracers and investigators, far more than did such work for the county public health department before the pandemic hit in 2020. Jeff Johnson, chief of the Health Services Branch County Epidemiology and Immunization declined to put a specific number on the size of the county’s case investigation staff for the summer. But he estimated that it is likely to be a third of the current size. Temporary contract workers will be phased out over the next few months, he said, until the county feels the number of workers matches demand.

“We expect our team to be much, much smaller as we go into June and July,” Johnson said.

The county’s human resources department, he added, is already making presentations to explain how temporary contact tracers can apply for permanent jobs in other divisions. He said many of them have had more than 1,000 conversations with residents who have often been scared, grieving the loss of loved ones or generally angry about one aspect or another of the pandemic response. One of the workers, who set the record for conversations, handled 1,669 COVID case investigations over the course of the pandemic response.

“I think what we have to demonstrate is not only the highest vaccination rate in Southern California, but also the lowest mortality rate in Southern California,” Johnson said.

Shah recalled one worker noticing that one of the contacts they called seemed distressed, learning they were in an emergency.

“They made sure their contact got to the hospital and then followed up to make sure he was okay,” Shah said. “She was really worried and she let us know right away.”

There have been other times, Johnson added, when contact tracers and investigators responded to medical emergencies in the process of reaching out to ask COVID-19 questions. And the calls became a key way for many to connect with other government programs, from temporary stays in public health hotels to requests for government stipends for those who had lost their jobs.

“More than $20 million in stipends were provided,” Johnson said.