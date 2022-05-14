San Diego makes the signing of Canó official

The Padres officially announced this Friday the signing of a Big leagues from Robinson Cano.

The 39-year-old Dominican veteran was designated for assignment by the Mets on May 2 and released last Sunday, even though he is still owed $37.6 million on his contract. He hit .195 with a home run and three RBIs in 12 games with New York in 2022.

The Padres’ offense could improve, but its lack of depth has been exposed this season.

The slugger brings a much-needed lefty bat to the club off the bench. Manager Bob Melvin is known for his aggressiveness in playing particular matchups.

Canó could also be a designated hitter at times – although Luke Voit is seen as the incumbent. The Quisqueyan also provides depth in the intermediate.

It’s a low-cost gamble that could give the Padres a boost against right-handed pitching. Canó missed the entire 2021 season while serving his second suspension for use of prohibited substances. In 2020, he hit .339/.368/.534 against righties.

In addition, Canó is a native of San Pedro de Macorís, just like Fernando Tatis Jr.

Canó is not the cure for all the ills of the Fathers. She helps with bench depth, but the team’s main problem – aside from injuries to Tatis, Voit and Wil Myers – is low production from the outfielders.

With the trade deadline approaching, San Diego could be looking for a bat for its outfield.

They go down to Lamet

The Padres announced they sent the Dominican right-hander Dinelson Lamet to Triple-A in El Paso, Texas, to make room for Canó.

It’s a disappointing and somewhat surprising development for Lamet, who is just two years away from a fourth-place finish in the NL Cy Young Award voting. He made 12 starts and pitched 69 innings with a 2.09 ERA that season, striking out an excellent 34.5% of the batters he faced along the way. That seemed to cement him as a key part of the organization’s long-term rotation, but he dealt with arm problems during the postseason that sidelined him.

Lamet ended up not appearing in a playoff game that year, and he spent a couple of seasons on the disabled list with forearm inflammation last season. The second of those seasons cost him more than two months between July and September, and he didn’t have time to get back into the rotation once healthy. Lamet worked in relief for the final month of the 2021 season, and he also started this season in that role.

The 2022 campaign has been a disaster, as Lamet has been marked for ten runs in 8 1/3 innings in ten appearances. He has struck out ten batters and induced swings at an excellent 16% rate, but he has also walked seven and coughed up a pair of home runs. As he’s struggled, Lamet has slipped toward the bottom of the bullpen depth chart and been consigned primarily to a lower-leverage job. He will now lose his roster spot entirely and return to the minors for the first time since he was called up in May 2017 (other than injury rehab assignments).

Lamet earns $5 million this season, and San Diego’s luxury tax number falls below the $230 million base threshold by the narrowest of margins. It’s unclear if anyone would take Lamet’s entire salary after his rocky start to the season, but perhaps another team would take a low-buy flyer to grab an obviously talented pitcher controllable until 2023 if the Pads are desperate to move him. . for payroll reasons.