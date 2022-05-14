San Diego Padres formalize signing of Robinson Canó

Dominican standout second baseman Robinson Canó was officially signed by the San Diego Padres and is expected to be activated for Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

The announcement was made this Friday on the organization’s social networks, although several sources had indicated the movement since Thursday.

#Parents reach an agreement with the INF Robinson Canó for a contract of @the majors.

To make room for Cano on the 26-man roster, the Padres send RHP Dinelson Lamet to Triple-A El Paso.

Canó, 39, was placed for assignment by the New York Mets on Monday, May 2, when Major League rosters were cut from 28 to 26 players, and was declared a free agent after 7 days, Monday the 9th. An eight-time All-Star and multiple Gold Glove winner was hitting .195 (8-for-41) with a home run and three RBIs in 12 games with the Mets after he missed the entire season last year, serving a second suspension for violating baseball’s anti-doping policy.

Cano had indicated that he does not hold a grudge against the Mets and is ready to continue his career with another team.

“I have respect for all those guys, I love them all very much. I had a pretty good time [con los Mets]Cano said during an interview with the Mets’ Spanish-language radio broadcast prelude.

“There really isn’t any feeling in this. [negativo]We know it’s a business. I know it was a difficult decision for the organization, but at the end of the day it is a business and I accept the decision. There is no kind of feeling [negativo] them,” said Cano, who hit .269 in 168 games in a Mets jersey.

“I wish him well [a los Mets]”, he added.

The Mets are responsible for most of the $40.5 million the star has to collect through 2023 from a 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners before the 2014 season.

Now the Padres will only have to pay him the proportion of the minimum salary ($700,000) based on the days he remains on the regular payroll the rest of the season.