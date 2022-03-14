San Diego Schools Face Covering Mandate Update – NBC 20 San Diego

SAN DIEGO- California’s mask mandate for schools officially ended Saturday.

California, along with Oregon and Washington, announced earlier this month a March 12 lift date, the requirement officially expiring at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

The new guidance makes face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

TELEMUNDO 20 is tracking all 42 school districts in the county for their updated mask mandate and will update this guidance as we hear from individual school districts:

San Diego Unified School District informs that masks will no longer be mandatory as of April 4

Unified School Districts

Below is the list of school districts now saying masks are strongly recommended:

Mask mandate is extended until April 4:

High School Districts

Here is the list of districts that now say they strongly recommend face coverings:

The mask mandate is extended until April 4:

Elementary School Districts

Here is the list of districts that now say they strongly recommend face coverings:

The Chula Vista Elementary School District said in a statement that beginning March 21, face coverings will no longer be required at indoor sites.

The South County Union School District said it will continue mask requirements in all modes for staff and students through at least spring break.