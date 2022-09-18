San Diego Wave and Angel City break NWSL viewing record

Los Angeles (USA), 18 Sep. With 32,000 spectators in the stands, this Saturday’s match between the San Diego Wave and Angel City broke the attendance record for a match in the NWSL (the US women’s professional soccer league).

The San Diego Wave debuted its new stadium, the Snapdragon Stadium, and in its first home game beat the previous NWSL record, which was from 2019 in a match between the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Courage that they hosted at Providence Park (Portland, USA) to 25,218 fans.

On this occasion, the 32,000 fans who flocked to the new stadium in San Diego (USA) witnessed the San Diego Wave win 1-0 in the Californian rivalry against Angel City.

Jaedyn Shaw headed in the only goal of the game.

The Los Angeles (USA) team had a chance to level the score in the second half but Savannah McCaskill missed a penalty.

Both teams have debuted this season in the NWSL and this was the second time that they met in an official match.

The first duel of this Californian derby took place on July 9 and on that occasion the result was 2-1 for Angel City in a confrontation that was also experienced with a great atmosphere (22,000 spectators at the Banc of California in Los Angeles ).

The San Diego Wave is the leader of the NWSL at the moment and its star is Alex Morgan, while the Angel City is a team promoted by Hollywood figures such as Natalie Portman or Eva Longoria. EFE

dvp/ea