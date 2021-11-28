San Fermo, thieves from Vidal Rubati Suv, gold and jewels

San Fermo, thieves from Vidal Suvs, gold and jewels stolen The amount of loot is huge. The theft in the same villa where the safe and clothes were stolen in 2008 from the footballer Adriano

The country has long been under the grip of thieves: among the robbed also the midfielder of Inter and the Chilean national team, Arturo Vidal.

On the evening of the Milan-Inter derby, it was November 7th, the thieves managed to enter Vidal’s villa in the Villaggio del Sole. 8.45pm and 9.15pm, while the Milan derby was disputed.

“Squirrel” thieves who climbed the residential hill of San Fermo, in via Belvedere and then hit the player hard, scoring a theft that touched one of the champion’s passions: that for cars.

In the courtyard Vidal keeps his supercars including a bright red Ferrari 448 Spider, a black Brabus Amg G700, a Mercedes off-road vehicle that costs around 400 thousand euros, a Volvo XC90 and his new light green Panda 4×4, the old dear “Pandino ”With which Vidal at the end of October, after the purchase, went around Como as happy as a child.

The thieves tried to take the Ferrari away too, but they couldn’t, so they opted for the off-road vehicle they managed to steal. A car that does not go unnoticed.

(Paola Mascolo)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED