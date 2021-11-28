Sports

San Fermo, thieves from Vidal Rubati Suv, gold and jewels

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

San Fermo, thieves from Vidal Rubati Suv, gold and jewels

A disconsolate expression by Arturo Vidal (by Instagram)

  • Sunday 28th November 2021

San Fermo, thieves from Vidal

Suvs, gold and jewels stolen

The amount of loot is huge. The theft in the same villa where the safe and clothes were stolen in 2008 from the footballer Adriano

The country has long been under the grip of thieves: among the robbed also the midfielder of Inter and the Chilean national team, Arturo Vidal.

On the evening of the Milan-Inter derby, it was November 7th, the thieves managed to enter Vidal’s villa in the Villaggio del Sole. 8.45pm and 9.15pm, while the Milan derby was disputed.

“Squirrel” thieves who climbed the residential hill of San Fermo, in via Belvedere and then hit the player hard, scoring a theft that touched one of the champion’s passions: that for cars.

In the courtyard Vidal keeps his supercars including a bright red Ferrari 448 Spider, a black Brabus Amg G700, a Mercedes off-road vehicle that costs around 400 thousand euros, a Volvo XC90 and his new light green Panda 4×4, the old dear “Pandino ”With which Vidal at the end of October, after the purchase, went around Como as happy as a child.

The thieves tried to take the Ferrari away too, but they couldn’t, so they opted for the off-road vehicle they managed to steal. A car that does not go unnoticed.

(Paola Mascolo)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Other articles

Most read articles

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter Napoli formations, the probabilities of Spalletti and Inzaghi

1 week ago

Transfer market Rome, official announcement: “It will be goodbye”

4 weeks ago

also in 2022 the pink race will parade along the via Emilia

3 weeks ago

Djokovic-Medvedev at 3 pm final in Paris Bercy

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button