San Francisco Giants confirm Mauricio Dubón within the ‘rosters’ for the 2022 season

2022-04-04

The San Francisco Giantse pose a promising future with the jHonduran baseball player, Mauricio Dubónafter confirming your signing within the rosters for the t2021-22 season.

About to start a new challenge in the championship, the 27-year-old batter was made official this Monday and will serve as “Utility Man” filling various roles within the bay squad replacing some starters due to injury.

“dubomb”, as they call him in San Francisco, he is completing a .304 batting average, two home runs and five RBIs in the preseason. With one game remaining, he had 23 at-bats.

Today Dubon He had a leading role in his ninth preparation game and did so against Oakland Athletics with victory (5-3) for Giants. The catracho was active as a center fielder.