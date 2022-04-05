San Francisco Giants confirm Mauricio Dubón within the ‘rosters’ for the 2022 season
2022-04-04
The San Francisco Giantse pose a promising future with the jHonduran baseball player, Mauricio Dubónafter confirming your signing within the rosters for the t2021-22 season.
About to start a new challenge in the championship, the 27-year-old batter was made official this Monday and will serve as “Utility Man” filling various roles within the bay squad replacing some starters due to injury.
“dubomb”, as they call him in San Francisco, he is completing a .304 batting average, two home runs and five RBIs in the preseason. With one game remaining, he had 23 at-bats.
It may interest you: Mauricio Dubón passed the test: the Honduran will stay in the Major Leagues and will be the Utility Man of the Giants
Today Dubon He had a leading role in his ninth preparation game and did so against Oakland Athletics with victory (5-3) for Giants. The catracho was active as a center fielder.
Pitchers by team for Opening Day 2022 Thursday, April 7
Red Sox vs. Yankees: Nathan Eovaldi vs. To define
Brewers vs. Cubs: Corbin Burnes vs. Kyle
Hendricks Mets vs. Nationals: To be defined vs. patrick corbin
Guardians vs. Royals: Shane Bieber vs. zack
Greinke Mariners vs. Twins: Robbie Ray vs. joe ryan
Pirates vs. Cardinals: To be defined vs. Adam Wainwright
Reds vs. Braves: Tyler Mahle vs. Max Fried
Astros vs. Angels: Framber Valdez vs. Shohei
Ohtani Padres vs. D-backs: Yu Darvish vs. madison bumgarner
Friday April 8
White Sox vs. Tigers: To be defined vs. Edward Rodriguez
Athletics vs. Phillies: To be defined vs. Aaron Nola
Orioles vs. Rays: John Means vs. Shane McClanahan
Dodgers vs. Rockies: Walker Buehler vs. To define
Marlins vs. Giants: Sandy Alcantara vs. Logan Webb
Rangers vs. Blue Jays: Jon Gray vs. Jose Berrios