San Francisco police stop a taxi without humans

It does not reach the scene of a science fiction movie nor is it as serious as it might seem at first, but it is still an instant that could be repeated more and more. The history It took place in San Francisco, when police pulled over a Chevy Bolt converted by GM Cruise into a self-driving car.

According to instagram account where the clip first appeared, happened in the Richmond district of San Francisco last week. There, GM Cruise vehicles have been operating autonomously at night, giving employees rides throughout the city. And although until now all the tests had been counted as successes, we also see that unforeseen events arise.

Cruise was joined by Google’s Waymo driverless vehicles in San Francisco, and in an unexpected turn of events, the car in question “started and drove off the scene”… to park in a safe spot. Yes, as we see in the clip, the taxi does not seem to be very clear that the place where the police have forced him to stop is the best space, so he starts to stop past the traffic light where he was initially stopped.

In the video below we see Cruise discussing how the vehicles interact with police and emergency vehicles:

And here’s an update from Cruise on the clip that went viral:

As the company explains, the vehicle acted correctly as it had been configured, that is, always looking for the best place to stay parked without obstructing traffic. Hence, the police move after the halt. By the way, it seems that the authorities had arrested him for a faulty lighting issue. [Electrek]