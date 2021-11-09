San Gerardo, within the year recognition in Irccs – Cronaca

by Marco Galvani “In the coming weeks it is believed that the technical path by the Ministry of Health, through the appropriate Commission, for the definitive recognition of the scientific character” of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza will be able to be initiated. It is the undersecretary for relations with the regional council, Fabrizio Turba, who takes stock of the transformation path of Asst Monza into a scientific research and treatment institute (Irccs). A path that began with the ambition of becoming an institute of advanced biomedical technologies in precision medicine and which only in recent months has ‘deviated’ – on …

by Marco Galvani

“In the coming weeks it is believed that the technical process by the Ministry of Health, through the appropriate Commission, for the definitive recognition of the scientific character” of the San Gerardo hospital in Monza can be initiated. It is the undersecretary for relations with the regional council, Fabrizio Turba, who takes stock of the transformation path of Asst Monza into a scientific research and treatment institute (Irccs). A path that began with the ambition of becoming an institute of advanced biomedical technologies in precision medicine and which only in recent months has ‘diverted’ – at the explicit request of the Ministry of Health itself – to the center for rare disease medicine, “believing that an Irccs centered on this area will be able to give an important impulse in the treatment and research of this group of pathologies, with a consequent positive impact on their prevention, early diagnosis and on the development and testing of innovative therapies aimed at the global improvement of the state of health “.

Today Asst Monza launches over 400 clinical trials a year, the Mbbm 160 Foundation. Asst manages to attract 7 million in funding, the Foundation another 8.8, the university 6.1 million. This is 22 million over the three-year period. With the transformation into Irccs they could grow by 30-40%. Moreover, undersecretary Turba emphasizes, “with regard to the area of ​​rare diseases, referring to both adults and children, the activity of the future Irccs San Gerardo dei Tintori Foundation aims to study biomolecular mechanisms and the development of therapies innovative in the preclinical and clinical field of genetic diseases “.

This choice is also based on the fact that “the hospital and the Mbbm Foundation are among the first structures in Lombardy for the number of diagnoses of rare diseases and that, in line with this clinical activity, the identification as a center of the European reference network in craniofacial malformations on a genetic basis, in rare haematological diseases, in the liver, in congenital metabolic as well as rare pulmonary and neurological diseases “. In particular, the activities will develop along two main lines of research: on the one hand on rare diseases in adults and in pediatric age, on the other on pediatric oncology. On the latter front, investments will be aimed at “the development and application of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic protocols for the treatment of leukemia and lymphomas at a national and international level, such as genomics techniques for the identification of the genetic profile of the individual. patient and the development of gene therapy “.

Having completed the definition of the research areas, on 28 October Asst Monza sent the technical documentation forwarded to the Ministry to the Welfare Directorate General of the Lombardy Region. Now it’s up to Rome to set up the special commission that will have to definitively evaluate, also with inspections at the San Gerardo, the request for transformation into Irccs. Practice that should be completed by the end of the year. Thus going to integrate with the innovations introduced by the revision of the regional health that is preparing to face the examination of the classroom.